State Street Aquatics had its soft opening last week, but they are officially open for business. Located in Hagerman, at 231 N. State Street, their business hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 10 AM until 4 PM. The business was started by a man named Steve and is run by him, his son-in-law Joey and his daughter Jenifer. Their main business is fish food, but they also offer so much more. Their grand opening will be sometime in April if everything sticks to schedule.

HAGERMAN, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO