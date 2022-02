On Nov. 17, 1827, a tall, lean 28-year-old American trapper sailed through the Golden Gate on a U.S. ship called the Franklin, which had beaten up the coast from Monterey. After it dropped anchor, the young trapper made his way to the Presidio, where he presented the comandante, Luis Antonio Argüello, with the precious passport he had just been given by the governor of Mexican California, José María de Echeandía.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO