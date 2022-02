All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Three visionary next-generation artists combine talents in the eclectic new ensemble, Junction Trio. Violinist Stefan Jackiw has been recognized for musicianship that combines poetry and purity with an impeccable technique. Pianist Conrad Tao appears worldwide as a pianist and compose, including two previous Cliburn Concerts appearances. Cellist Jay Campbell approaches both old and new works with the same curiosity and emotional commitment.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO