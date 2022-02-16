ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Dudley brings 80mph winds and heavy rain — as Eunice threatens worse disruption

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
 3 days ago

Heavy rain and 80mph winds battered parts of Britain on Wednesday as authorities warned of even worse potential damage and disruption from a second storm on Friday.

Train and ferry services across Scotland were cancelled as Storm Dudley swept across northern parts of the UK, with overnight wind warnings in force as far south as Birmingham.

Northern Powergrid said there was a “likelihood” supplies may be cut off.

There are fears Storm Eunice could bring more widespread chaos when it hits later this week.

Cornwall Council urged people to only travel “if absolutely necessary” on Friday.

Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph on Wednesday, with Emley Moor in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds and Drumalbin in Scotland hit by 71mph gales.

ScotRail wound down almost all services from 4pm amid fears of falling trees and blowing debris.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) and London North Eastern Railway (LNER) have warned customers to expect disruption to services in the coming days.

Eunice is expected to bring stronger winds than Dudley, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.

Another amber warning has been issued, with the potential for stronger winds, and predictions that gusts could top 90mph in south west England and South Wales.

The Environment Agency has warned of the risk of flooding to coastal areas in southern England on Friday.

Flood duty manager Katharine Smith said: “Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the west, southwest and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, through the early hours of Friday morning and into the early afternoon.

“This is due to Storm Eunice resulting in high waves and potential storm surge coinciding with the start of a period of spring tides.”

She said agency teams were making preparations, erecting barriers and clearing screens where flood debris can build up.

The Energy Networks Association has offered safety advice ahead of the storms.

Spokesman Ross Easton said: “It’s really important to stay safe when bad weather hits. If you come across fallen power lines or damage to the electricity network, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it. If there is an immediate risk to life or someone is in danger, dial 999.”

Green Flag has predicted a spike in breakdowns across the country over the coming days.

Mark Newberry, commercial director at Green Flag, said: “As a result of these weather conditions, we urge drivers to remain cautious and to carry out the relevant safety checks before setting off on their journeys.

“It’s particularly important that people are as prepared as possible to withstand the high expected wind speeds and potential snow in some areas.”

PA contributed to this report

Kait 8

Wind, tornadoes ‘biggest concerns’ with Thursday storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A cold front advancing on Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could usher in damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Meteorologist Zach Holder said a line of storms will move through Region 8 late Thursday morning and into the afternoon. “Wind energy and spin in the atmosphere are...
JONESBORO, AR
The Independent

What time will Storm Eunice hit the UK and where will be affected?

Storm Dudley battered the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland late on Wednesday and into Thursday, drenching the regions with heavy rain as high winds brought down power lines, trees and railway cables.Train services in Scotland had to be halted and the Northern Powergrid said on Wednesday night that up to 14,000 homes had suffered power cuts.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds and Drumalbin in Scotland hit by 71mph gales.Now, Dudley is about to be followed by Storm Eunice, which the Met Office has cautioned could...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Planes visibly shaken by 100mph winds as they struggle to land at Heathrow airport

Video filmed at Heathrow airport shows planes visibly shaken by high-speed winds as they attempt to land.In one clip shared on social media, a British Airways aircraft approaches the runway but is forced to perform a “go-around” – increasing altitude in order to make a second landing attempt – after being battered by winds that see it sway dramatically from side to side.“New pants please!” reads the video caption on Twitter, accompanying footage taken by Big Jet TV’s live stream from the airport.“Oh no, he didn’t like that!” the person filming can be heard saying on the video.“How close did...
ECONOMY
Chicago Tribune

Winter storm to bring freezing rain, up to 7 inches of snow through Thursday evening

Editor’s note: For the latest weather developments, see our Wednesday forecast update. As temperatures drop late Wednesday, rain will transition to freezing rain, then snow, bringing potentially up to 7 inches of snow to parts of Chicago, forecasters said. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday evening as a Wednesday high temperature of 51 degrees drops below ...
CHICAGO, IL
