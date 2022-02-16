Storm Dudley brings 80mph winds and heavy rain — as Eunice threatens worse disruption

Heavy rain and 80mph winds battered parts of Britain on Wednesday as authorities warned of even worse potential damage and disruption from a second storm on Friday.

Train and ferry services across Scotland were cancelled as Storm Dudley swept across northern parts of the UK, with overnight wind warnings in force as far south as Birmingham.

Northern Powergrid said there was a “likelihood” supplies may be cut off.

There are fears Storm Eunice could bring more widespread chaos when it hits later this week.

Cornwall Council urged people to only travel “if absolutely necessary” on Friday.

Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph on Wednesday, with Emley Moor in Yorkshire seeing 74mph winds and Drumalbin in Scotland hit by 71mph gales.

ScotRail wound down almost all services from 4pm amid fears of falling trees and blowing debris.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) and London North Eastern Railway (LNER) have warned customers to expect disruption to services in the coming days.

Eunice is expected to bring stronger winds than Dudley, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.

Another amber warning has been issued, with the potential for stronger winds, and predictions that gusts could top 90mph in south west England and South Wales.

The Environment Agency has warned of the risk of flooding to coastal areas in southern England on Friday.

Flood duty manager Katharine Smith said: “Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the west, southwest and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, through the early hours of Friday morning and into the early afternoon.

“This is due to Storm Eunice resulting in high waves and potential storm surge coinciding with the start of a period of spring tides.”

She said agency teams were making preparations, erecting barriers and clearing screens where flood debris can build up.

The Energy Networks Association has offered safety advice ahead of the storms.

Spokesman Ross Easton said: “It’s really important to stay safe when bad weather hits. If you come across fallen power lines or damage to the electricity network, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it. If there is an immediate risk to life or someone is in danger, dial 999.”

Green Flag has predicted a spike in breakdowns across the country over the coming days.

Mark Newberry, commercial director at Green Flag, said: “As a result of these weather conditions, we urge drivers to remain cautious and to carry out the relevant safety checks before setting off on their journeys.

“It’s particularly important that people are as prepared as possible to withstand the high expected wind speeds and potential snow in some areas.”

PA contributed to this report