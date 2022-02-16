ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGI CyberLabs and SOCSoter Integrate Platforms to Streamline Continuous Monitoring Solutions for SMBs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nodeware® Vulnerability Management Solution is now integrated in the SOCSoter platform to bring customers front line security and managed alerts. PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTCQB:IMCI), announces an integration between its patented Nodeware technology and the SOCSoter cybersecurity platform to...

charlottenews.net

Sollensys Announces Launch of SollensiumTM, Direct-to-Consumer Blockchain Portal

Company to offer access to its highly secure private blockchain data storage to individuals and small businesses. PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTC:SOLS), one of the first major cybersecurity companies built on blockchain technology, today announced the activation of its new data security product developed for consumers and professionals alike, built on Sollensys' private blockchain called SollensiumTM. In a world where hackers run rampant online without consequence, disrupting corporations and individuals alike, Sollensys' goal is to provide an easy-to-use and low cost blockchain security platform for public use.
PALM BAY, FL
Benzinga

Tractor Supply Partners with Software AG For Integration Solutions

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) has partnered with Software AG (OTC: STWRY) to manage customer demand and improve shopping experiences. Tractor Supply uses Software AG's API and integration solution to enable its customers to connect experiences across the store, mobile, and click-and-collect channels. Software AG solution allows Tractor Supply's customers...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Micro-Mobility Platform Helbiz Integrates With Klarna

Fresh off announcing its plans to go public, micro-mobility company Helbiz has launched an integration with buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna. “This integration provides flexibility to riders to decide how they pay for their trips and furthers Helbiz’s goal of opening up mobility options for more people,” Helbiz Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Hannestad said in a Thursday (Feb. 10) news release.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

ProxyPics Partners with CubiCasa to Expand Digital Appraisal Movement

ProxyPics joins growing list of companies to benefit from CubiCasa's advanced appraisal scanning technology. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company headquartered in Oulu, Finland, has announced a partnership with ProxyPics, an on-demand photography system for providing location-specific media. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
charlottenews.net

Sonet Middleware Launches its First Social NFT dApp Soda to Bridge Web2 and Web3

Open-source middleware Sonet today announced its first social NFT dApp Soda, a social NFT application that built on Sonet middleware and integrated with top social networks such at Facebook and Twitter. Soda is a demonstration of the platform's Web2 extension, connected to the middleware aggregator. Soda educates and enables Web2...
CELL PHONES
charlottenews.net

'Game Changing' Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / A study in the Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research (BJSTR) reports that advances in 3D screen printing allow for mass customization and in-drug labeling of pharmaceuticals with unique identifying information, such as Quick Response (QR) codes, which have been shown to reduce medication errors, improve patient safety, and provide a viable mechanism for remote patient monitoring and identifying counterfeit drugs.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

Cardo Crew Introduces Comm-Set: A Smart Mesh Hearing Protector

With the introduction of Comm-Set, an award-winning Smart Mesh Intercom system combined with an ergonomically designed, noise protection headset, Cardo Crew plans to expand Distribution Channels and OEM white labeling opportunities in forestry, construction, and industrial manufacturing. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Cardo Crew, the professional...
HOUSTON, TX
HackerNoon

Continuous Integration: An Essential Guide

Continuous integration (CI) is a process by which we verify our project upon every change that occurs in the codebase. It can be as simple as installing the dependencies and compiling the project. CI usually runs a few different tasks in a defined order for every code change. For a feature branch, you should merge it only if it’s passing the CI. The main branch should be almost always passing; any issue on it will affect everybody on the team, so fixing it should be a priority if some regression happens.
SOFTWARE
charlottenews.net

Hot Metaverse Project BetaMars Land NFT Global First Offering, Online Binance NFT Market on 17th February

BetaMars(www.betamars.io) hit the global market in early 2022. This metaverse project has following plan to build 1.0 world foundation construction, 2.0 sandbox sociality in metaverse and 3.0 virtual reality metaverse. As of early access, BetaMars 1.0 has attracted wide attention in the market. According to Binance and BetaMars, on 17th...
VIDEO GAMES
charlottenews.net

Boatim's Newest Tool Connects Boaters With Marinas

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB:BTIM), has introduced the newest features to its Boat International Marketplace. The Marketplace now helps consumers find which boats are for sale in each registered marina. Each marina registered on Boatim.com has the ability to use Boatim's proprietary professional digital tools to directly communicate with vendors, tenants, and boaters, list available services, retail space, boat slips, and increase revenue without having to pay the extravagant search engine optimization (SEO) expenses they are used to. The introduction of the marina search tool follows several recent updates to the functionality and useability of the marketplace. The Marketplace includes about 6,600 boats for sale, 2,000 registered marinas, and over 17,000 businesses attached to those marinas. Since beginning its push into the North American market last year, Boatim reports that approximately 45% of is users are now based in the U.S. and Canada. In keeping up with consumer demand, Boatim continues to test its mobile applications, which it will begin to roll out to selected regions within the next thirty days. As a company dedicated to being 'everything boat, everywhere' Boatim strives to connect the recreational boating world digitally with the tools necessary to get out on the water safely and economically.
MIAMI, FL
The Press

Ease Report Reveals Smallest Businesses are Losing Employees While Larger SMBs Experience Continued Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, today released The 2022 SMB Benefits and Employee Insights Report, its third annual report which uncovered how SMBs are adapting to the pressure the Great Resignation has placed on attracting and retaining talent. The report, which draws on data from 75,000 SMBs (those with 1-250 active employees) and 2.5 million employees nationwide, found that though medical premiums across the board fell under the rate of inflation, the 7% consumer price index increase is the highest we've experienced in nearly 40 years.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Older workers at IT giant called dinobabies

Court documents from an ageism lawsuit show company bosses discussing making mature employees ?extinct?. IBM executives labelled older employees as "dinobabies" and discussed ways to make them "extinct," documents made public by a Federal District Court on Friday show. The emails were submitted as part of an ageism lawsuit brought...
LAW
charlottenews.net

Claim.MD Achieves EHNAC Healthcare Network Accreditation

HNAP accreditation ensures adherence to health data processing standards and compliance with security infrastructure and integrity requirements. PECOS, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Claim.MD, a leading electronic data interchange (EDI) clearinghouse helping to streamline the billing and collection process for providers, payers and software vendors, announced today it has achieved full accreditation with the Healthcare Network Accreditation Program (HNAP) for Electronic Health Networks (EHN) from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). HNAP EHN accreditation is intended for companies or organizations whose electronic health networks perform claims clearinghouse or EDI gateway functions and ensures compliance with industry-established standards and HIPAA regulations.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

PAN Communications Announces Promotions of Two Long-Tenured Directors to VPs

Agency moves symbolize employee-centric career growth through mentorship, training and development. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B tech and healthcare brands, is excited to announce the promotions of two long-tenured directors to the leadership role of vice president. Effective immediately, Marki Conway will serve as vice president across the firm's technology practice and Lauren Kaufman will move into the role of vice president, Integrated Marketing & Analytics.
BOSTON, MA
charlottenews.net

Nepra Foods Announces DTCC Eligibility of Its Common Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce it has received 'DTCC eligibility' through The Depository Trust Company, a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), making its stock freely tradable pursuant to U.S. securities laws.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Yuka Group Inc. Anticipates 60% Growth Margin with Biggest Beauty Shopping Website: www.BestBeautyFinds.com

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Yuka E-Commerce (OTC Pink:YUKA) ('YUKA') is an E-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels that ensure brands reach their full potential and new upcoming brands looking to enter or expand new markets. Their current website WWW.BestBeautyFinds.com has showcased the best beauty brands that customers have found to be very unique, along with the best prices on specialized products.
MIAMI, FL
charlottenews.net

Sheeva.AI Accelerates Growth with New Offices in Northern Virginia and Detroit

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Sheeva.AI, a leading in-car payments and connected vehicle solutions provider, announced today that it has opened two new offices in Northern Virginia and the Detroit metro area to accommodate rapid growth and further establish their presence in strategic areas for the company. These offices are in addition to Sheeva.AI's operations in New Delhi, India and Turin, Italy.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

