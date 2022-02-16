Interstellar GameFi MetaKrypton Will Be Officially Launched on Feb. 22nd

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2nd Gamefi of Metaverse Games platform, MetaKrypton, will be officially launched on the 22nd Feb 2022. Meta Krypton is a play2earn interstellar exploration game developed on the Binance Smart Chain, following the story background of Metaverse Miner. In the game, players can mint Starship, get various exquisite Starship NFTs, and...

