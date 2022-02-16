ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Will Geopolitical Tensions Continue to Influence Markets?

By Elle Caruso
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost geopolitical issues do not have an impact on markets beyond short-term volatility, but the current situation in Russia and Ukraine may have more substantial implications. Last Friday, the market saw increased volatility in response to the White House announcement that a Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent. Geopolitical...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions

JAKARTA/WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia and China watered down a G20 finance leaders' statementon geopolitical risks to the global economy as a contentious meeting endedon Friday, deleting a reference to "current" tensions as financial markets fretted over the prospect of war in Ukraine. The gathering of finance ministers and...
WORLD
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as geopolitical tensions climb

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Loonie trades in range of 1.2681 to 1.2734 * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.4% * Canadian bond yields ease across curve TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and rising tensions over Ukraine bolstered demand for safe-haven assets, including the greenback. Equity markets globally lost ground and the U.S. dollar was set to break a two-day losing steak after Russian-backed separatists accused Ukraine government forces of opening fire. It followed optimism at the start of the week that a diplomatic solution would be found to prevent a potential attack by Russia on Ukraine. Oil prices fell as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages. U.S. crude prices were down 2.4% at $91.45 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar weakened 0.1% to 1.2696 per greenback, or 78.76 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2681 to 1.2734. Domestic data showed that foreign investors bought a net C$37.56 billion in Canadian securities in December, led by new shares resulting from cross-border mergers and acquisitions. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 2.7 basis points to 1.932%, after touching on Wednesday its highest intraday level in three years at 1.995%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
WORLD
Houston Chronicle

Geopolitical worries may be outstripping fundamentals in oil markets

Supply and demand forecasts in monthly reports from OPEC economists and others could move markets already jittery over tensions along Ukrainian border and an escalation of the conflict in Yemen in the Middle East. Prices have climbed rapidly recently as tensions along the Ukrainian border and in the Middle East...
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ukraine#Economic Sanctions#White House#Russian#Invesco#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
Country
France
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Exclusive: Sen. Rand Paul demands accountability regarding Restaurant Revitalization Fund debacle

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was intended to “provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.” It was part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. However, like so many things in the Biden administration, it was plagued by chaos, mismanagement, and fiscal irresponsibility. This recklessness has contributed to the country's out-of-control inflation problem. Aware of these mishaps, Sen. Rand Paul has been trying to figure out what went wrong, but he has been thwarted at every attempt. On Wednesday, he took further action and sent a letter to Isabella Casillas Guzman, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, demanding accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy