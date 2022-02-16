Sonet Middleware Launches its First Social NFT dApp Soda to Bridge Web2 and Web3

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ('Relief'), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) ('NRx'), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ('NeuroRx'), has announced results of a review conducted by the Therapeutics and Prevention Data Safety and Monitoring Board ('DSMB') of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health ('NIH') on February 14, 2022. According to the press release, the DSMB reviewed data on 448 ICU patients with Critical COVID-19 Respiratory Failure who were enrolled in the ACTIV-3b (TESICO) trial. The release reported that no new safety concerns were identified and the study is cleared to continue enrollment to 640 patients. The release also stated that the TESICO protocol was submitted by NIH and cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration as a phase 3 trial that, if positive, may be used in the submission of a New Drug Application for aviptadil. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

