The College Football Playoff has been the center of controversy since its inception back in 2014. On Friday, it was announced that there are not going to be any changes to the format until at least 2026. According to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, the College Football Playoff will remain at four teams through the rest of the existing contract, which expires at the end of the 2025 season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO