Click here to read the full article. The opening of Artmill, a new venture under the Artistic Milliners portfolio, signifies the next echelon of innovation and technological advancement toward the creation of new products and categories beyond denim. Headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan, Artmill will leverage decades of its parent company’s operational expertise and investments in advanced machinery and apply an innovative approach to design and manufacturing. The new mill is the result of a period of strategic exploration into consumer trends and leading-edge technology in woven fabrics. As customers increasingly look to invest in clothing that is multidimensional and can work across...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO