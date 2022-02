Jay Martin, a lawyer in Little Rock and former state representative, has joined the filed of Democratic candidates for governor. His announcement:. The Jay Martin for Arkansas Campaign will focus on what matters to real Arkansans instead of focusing on what divides, and causes fear and mistrust. “In every city throughout our great state, Arkansans value hard work and good paying jobs. We value affordable healthcare and safe neighborhoods. We value liberty and freedom over an ever-expanding government. And every parent and grandparent want their child or grandchild to have a world class education,” Martin said. “Values like generosity, honor, faith, community and patriotism have guided Arkansas well, and we won’t abandon those values now.”

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO