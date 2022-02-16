ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Strong winds & heavy rain possible Thursday

By Khalil McIver
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.VA. – While we may be in the middle of enjoying some spring weather in February, changes are coming. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be approaching our area tomorrow afternoon.

We’ll start out the day with temperatures in the mid to upper forties. Clouds will be much more present than they are today. However it will not prevent temperatures from reaching a high around the mid to upper sixties.

As we head towards the later afternoon and evening hours the potential for rain and even a thunderstorm increases. Because of the this, the Storm Prediction Center(SPC) has placed most of north-central West Virginia in a marginal risk area for severe weather. This means that winds between 40 and 60 miles per hour with heavy rain are possible with a thunderstorm. More active severe weather will occur to the southeast, outside of our area.

WBOY IMAGE

A storm system riding along a front is the reason for these potential conditions tomorrow afternoon into the evening.

WBOY Image

Rainfall upwards of an inch could be possible in some locations which may lead to some localized flooding. During the night the rain will transition to a winter precipitation/snow mix. Snow will then linger especially towards the mountains during the day but not much accumulation is to be expected.

By the afternoon we should have decreasing clouds as any chance of precipitation fades.

