"Although my beginning was marked by tribulation, my life is about triumph," says the media executive, who's found peace after experiencing a life-changing accident as a child. These words were spoken to my devastated mother after I had been rendered blind in my right eye at the hands of her dearest friend. I was only seven years old. This single moment in my childhood both altered my life forever and informed my journey to becoming the woman I was meant to be, and it was inextricably rooted in the socio-economic strife that plagued my homeland of Haiti.

