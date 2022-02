Co-Founder and CEO of the Copenhagen-based company Contractbook supported by Gradient Ventures, Bessemer Venter Partners and Tiger Global. Scaling a tech startup can be a bit like playing a game of Super Mario. The game is divided into certain levels and your job is always to get to the next one with as many points as possible. You’ll fail a lot. Especially in the beginning. But then you have to pull yourself up and try again, and again and again — methodically, of course — to complete the track and get to the next level. It requires a fair portion of stubbornness, and to really succeed, you must find the right balance between being hard on yourself and keeping up your motivation.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO