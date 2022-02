Great news if you’re planning events in Presque Isle, Maine. The Star City Committee will help promote the event on their website and in publications in Bangor and Portland “including but not limited to Bangor Metro magazine, Bangor Daily News, The Portland Sunday newspaper, The Star-Herald, The County, and more.” This is an opportunity to get the word out to people in the central and southern parts of the state.

