If you still have Christmas lights up at your place and you have been waiting for a nice stretch of weather to take them down, this weekend is your chance!. The next several days will have something for everyone when it comes to weather. If you like "warm for February" temperatures, then you are going to love this weekend. If you love snow, then you are going to love Monday and Tuesday.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO