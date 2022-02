SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State-registered and licensed child care providers are starting to receive financial aid from $100 million in federal funding. After Gov. Kristi Noem’s December budget address, the Department of Social Services started taking applications for federal funding for child care providers registered with the state. The $100 million, authorized by Congress in the American Rescue Plan Act, was being divided up into roughly $60 million in “stabilization grants” and $40 million in more flexible grants for startup costs, daycare enhancements, more efficient operations and new equipment.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO