Taquito Aviles

By Raphael Brion
 2 days ago
Taquito Aviles, on the corner of North Lamar and Braker, makes very good tacos and breakfast tacos, and they’re...

The Infatuation

Tres’ House Of Cheesesteaks

We first fell in love with Tres' ever since our first bite of Tres’ Caliente, a stunning sub filled with shaved beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, a shake of spicy seasonings, and chipotle mayo. This cheesesteak operation is set up at Lamplighter Public House every day of the week, except Wednesday, from 3-9pm (3-8pm on Sundays). In addition to these Philly-style sandwiches, you can get burgers and fried appetizers like onion rings and mozzarella sticks.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Shewa-Ber Bar & Restaurant

Shewa-Ber is a welcome addition to a neighborhood that’s already packed with Ethiopian restaurants. It has a fun space perfect for groups, a full bar, and a menu of combination platters and a la carte options, from doro wat to gomen besega. We love the Shewa combo, which comes with your choice of three entrees (go with the tangy lentils, tender tibs, and spicy doro wat), along with plenty of injera to soak everything up.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kerbey Lane Café

A longtime Austin tradition and staple, Kerbey Lane is at the very top of the pack when it comes to breakfast, brunch, and late night eats in Austin. From pancakes to migas, Kerbey has it all - even serving queso as a socially acceptable option in the AM. There are several locations around town now, but the original actually on Kerbey Lane in a converted craftsman is still our favorite.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Editor Pizza

The food at Editor Pizza—mostly pasta, salads, and pizza—is all various levels of good. But it’s also not the biggest reason to come here. We really like this place because it’s casual yet stylish, fun but not cosplaying as a nightclub, and (for the neighborhood it's in) reasonably priced. That kind of restaurant is an exceedingly rare breed in South Beach. So you should definitely have this place on your radar for a weeknight dinner with friends, a date, or splitting an impressively large fettuccine bolognese and having a few negronis before a night out. The restaurant is located inside the Urbanica Hotel, and has a narrow dining room that feels like a classic bistro. The indoor/outdoor space has high ceilings, warm lighting that'll hide the pimple that decided to make its debut three hours before dinner, and curtains on the windows, so you won’t get distracted by tourists racing their rental cars up and down 5th Street.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Wine BarinEast Austin

Birdie’s is a walk-in only neighborhood wine bar and restaurant in East Austin—the chef and owners are New York City restaurant vets. The menu is on the short side, seasonally-minded, and inspired by France and Italy. On it you’ll find dishes like beef tartare with pecans, duck confit rillete, and rotating handmade pastas. The dining room is small and charming, and the dog-friendly patio out back is big and spacious. The wine list is a mix of new and classic producers, and for dessert there’s soft serve and a Sicilian-inspired chocolate chip cookie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Hakata Ikkousha Ramen

Hakata Ikkousha is our favorite ramen shop in the Torrance. It’s a great spot to grab a quick bowl of tonkatsu, but they’ve also got some other popular options like “God Fire” for spice lovers and “Black Devil,” where the broth comes infused with a heavy dose of black sesame paste and garlic. In addition to the top-notch noodle bowls, Hakat Ikkousha also makes some of the best spicy karaage we’ve ever had. Get a large order of the juicy, honey-coated Japanese fried chicken with a side of rice for the table, and try not to argue over the leftovers.
TORRANCE, CA
The Infatuation

BBQinSouth Austin

Parked at Radio Coffee & Beer in South Austin is the new trailer Briscuits. As you might intuit from the name, they serve barbecue and biscuits. During the day they serve biscuit sandwiches, with options including a brisket, egg, and cheese; brisket and strawberry jelly; and fried chicken with pickles and honey mustard. Starting at 4pm, while they still serve a couple of biscuit sandwiches, the menu takes a more smoked meat bent, with baby back ribs, quarter smoked chicken, and Frito pie.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

PeruvianinEast Austin

On Cesar Chavez in East Austin is the new Peruvian restaurant Llama Kid, using local ingredients to make classics like lomo saltado and pollo a la brasa, as well as Nikkei (Peruvian meets Japanese) dishes like ceviches and chifa (Peruvian meets Chinese) specialties like arroz chaufa. The chef Diego Ysrael Sanchez is from Peru, and he has cooked in New York for 15 years, and has experience working under chefs like Gaston Acurio and Daniel Boulud.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

TriBecca's Sandwich Shop

Good luck walking away with less than six sandwiches per person from Tribecca’s. Ok, maybe that’s just us. But this takeout spot in Logan Square has nine to choose from, each one is unique and delicious, and it’s simply too hard to make a decision. Their flavorful version of a Cubano is made with mojo pork, ham, chipotle aioli and mustard butter on pressed ciabatta. The horseshoe—an open-faced sandwich on pullman bread topped with two beef patties, cheese sauce, and fries—will obliterate any hangover. And they have a sloppy and perfect “Maidwrong” made with steak sauce aioli. The sandwiches are all filling enough to qualify as a three-course meal on their own, but don’t ignore the excellent sides. Particularly the creamy mac and cheese and loaded baked potato-nut, which is a Tubers donut fried in clarified butter and topped with sour cream, bacon, cotija, and chives. You know, a light snack.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinCentral District

Melo Cafe in the Central District specializes in fresh-pressed juice and waffles that come topped with everything from white chocolate and Fruity Pebbles to strawberries and whipped cream. And while their waffles trend a bit on the dry side, their egg sandwiches with waffles for buns are great. We’re fans of their smaller, fluffy Belgian rounds complete with an egg patty, gooey cheddar cheese, and curry-kicked chicken sausage as-is. But dunked in a side of spicy-sweet maple hot sauce? It’s really f*cking tasty. And if liquified fruit isn’t your thing, Melo also serves espresso drinks made with Boon Boona beans.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cultivate By Forbidden Root

Cultivate is a spinoff of Forbidden Root, the West Town brew pub that’s known for its botanical beer. The new Ravenswood spot is located in a cavernous space that used to be home to Band of Bohemia, and has an eclectic menu with things like a porchetta french dip, an eggplant spread with housemade roti, and duck confit with ricotta dumplings. Still, the beer is the best part about this place, and most of the food is just OK.. The porchetta is juicy and goes great with its au jus, but dishes like the duck are bland, and that housemade roti has the texture of leather. The huge space is great for groups, and the bar snacks (like the beer cheese and Ritz crackers) are pretty good, so we suggest coming here with a bunch of friends for drinks and ordering a bunch of light bites instead of a full meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Great Jones Distilling Co.

Turns out, Manhattan’s first whiskey distillery since the Prohibition era is surprisingly glam. (It looks like a cross between Willy Wonka’s factory and a place where a literary salon might happen in the '20s.) We say this not to diss whiskey at large, but because there’s definitely a world in which this Noho bourbon-and-rye spot might be all about mustaches and monocles. You can take a $35 tour of Great Jones to learn about their distilling processes and try three whiskey tastings, or you can just stop by their bar at the top of a spiral staircase for an extremely well-made (albeit $21) boulevardier. Anyone who feels a nerdy affinity toward spirits will love it here, as will anyone who needs a grown-up place to drink near NYU. Just know that cocktails are pricier at Great Jones Distilling Co. than they are at most other bars in the neighborhood. (That’s what happens when the small-batch spirits are made in house.) If it’s any consolation, you'll get complimentary popcorn dusted with ranch seasoning before you even order a drink.
MANHATTAN, NY
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Yeni’s Fusion

Chef/owner Yeni Rosdiyani started Yeni’s Fusion as an Instagram-based pop-up doing Indonesian street food, and it has since grown into a fully functioning trailer at The Aristocrat Lounge in Brentwood. The menu includes bakso soup with meatballs and giant beef ribs, bubur ayam (chicken porridge), and rendang (a rice bowl with beef curry). The “fusion” that happens here is incorporating Mexican and Texan ingredients into Indonesian dishes, like the empal gentong, a coconut cream soup that’s served with smoked brisket.
BRENTWOOD, NY
The Infatuation

LatininMaple Leaf

Eating at Mojito is like one big party that you want an e-vite for. The music’s loud, the owner will probably chat with you before comping your group a round of tequila shots, and everything on the Latin/Venezuelan menu is really good. Start with a plate full of arepas and pastelitos (like a Venezuelan empanada, and our favorite thing here) and it’s be pretty impossible to have a bad attitude at Mojito, unless you’re allergic to lime or mint or fun.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

