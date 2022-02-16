ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Linda Evangelista Opens Up About a Cosmetic Procedure That Went Wrong: ‘I'm Done Hiding’

By Carrie Wittmer
Glamour
Glamour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Supermodel Linda Evangelista was one of the world's top supermodels in the 1990s. Her face was everywhere—on the runway, in ad campaigns, and on the cover of magazines. But for the past five years, Evangelista says she has been living in near seclusion after a cosmetic procedure went...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 1

Related
Elle

Linda Evangelista Revealed Photos Of Her CoolSculpting Side Effects

Following her September 2021 Instagram post, supermodel Linda Evangelista has now revealed photos of her experience with the fat-reducing treatment CoolSculpting in a story with People magazine. Evangelista alleges a treatment five years ago on her face, bra, and thighs left her with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (also called "PH," this is an intense overgrowth of fat), and she's now "brutally disfigured" and "I dread running into someone I know."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Why Linda Evangelista’s 'disfigured' face is better than any flawless one

“Done Hiding”. That’s the standout line from Linda Evangelista’s cover interview with People magazine – the first since she shared her despair last year about a fat-freezing procedure she underwent in 2016 that went wrong, and which she said at the time left her “permanently disfigured” and “brutally deformed”.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Linda Evangelista Poses for Her First Photoshoot Since Opening Up About Her Surgery Injuries

Linda Evangelista at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images. Last year, Linda Evangelista opened up about why she hasn’t joined fellow veteran supers like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington in maintaining a steady modeling career in recent years. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the 56-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram in September. “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two pain, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.” Five months later, Evangelista is again opening up. She appears on the latest cover of People, which features her first interview on the subject and first photoshoot in four years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Evangelista
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coolsculpting#Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc#Pah
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Learned Weight Gain Made Her Unlovable From How Her Father Treated Her Mother

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valerie Bertinelli is getting honest about her weight and how it has made her feel all of her life. Her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, dives deep into diet culture in a way that is very relatable to anyone who has ever struggled with the way society has made us all feel about our bodies. The former Hot in Cleveland star shared that many of her issues stem from her childhood and how her...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Most Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

Finding the perfect haircut to flatter your features is one of the most important steps you can take against aging, and while some chops can highlight fine lines and wrinkles, there are others which naturally inject some youth into your appearance. We know that a good haircut will provide movement and texture, keeping your strands from falling limply around your face, but what exactly is the most flattering style to try as you grow older? To get an answer once and for all, we spoke with Rod Galvao, hairstylist at Gem House as he explains the universally flattering chop that can help turn back the years and draw attention to your best features at any age.
HAIR CARE
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy