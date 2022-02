With supply chain issues dominating the mainstream news, some in the trucking industry believe there’s no end in sight. In an appearance on FOX Business on Jan. 18, Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations, claimed the industry as a whole is nearing its breaking point because of a driver shortage. Meanwhile, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says the problem isn’t an inability to find drivers but rather to retain them because of low pay and poor working conditions.

