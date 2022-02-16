Biden Orders Release of Trump White House Logs to Congress

This is a rush transcript of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on February 9, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BAIER: Crime is a big issue across the country, big cities, really in different places throughout our country. But this particular case deals with Minneapolis. Here is how "The Star Tribune" writes it out. "The judge goes below guidelines, gives 10-year term to man who set deadly Lake Street fire during unrest. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Calhoun-Lopez's presentence filing said that Lee was in Minneapolis not to loot or destroy property but was in the streets to protest unlawful police violence against black men, and there is no basis to disbelieve his statement." They eventually charged him with lighting that federal building on fire that led to the death, the killing, as Senator Cotton mentioned, of one man.

POTUS ・ 10 DAYS AGO