POTUS

Biden Orders Release of Trump White House Logs to Congress

By Associated Press
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege. The committee has sought a trove of data from...

