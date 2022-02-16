Inflation Is Making Older Americans Scared They’ll Run out of Money in Retirement

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly approved a series of bills Republicans say would help increase the size of the state's workforce by moving more people off of government programs while increasing talent attraction and training efforts. Republicans are seeking to change requirements to qualify for government assistance programs, fund efforts to attract more veterans to the workforce, and promote apprenticeship and youth apprenticeship programs. But Dems argue the push will only reduce the assistance programs' ability to get more people in the workforce. One of those bills, which passed in a 59-33 vote along party lines, would require the Department of Workforce Development to conduct random audits for at least 50 percent of all work search actions. Current law requires such audits, but does not specify how many must be conducted. The bill would also change application requirements for those looking to receive unemployment benefits. Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) slammed Republicans for what she called a move to demean those seeking unemployment benefits. She said Wisconsinites searching for work need assistance, not audits. "This is about shaming Wisconsinites who receive benefits," she said. "It's about attacking and preventing disadvantaged, mostly Black and brown folks from adequate benefits altogether." She added the bill would only punish those who apply for UI benefits while fatiguing the Department of Workforce Development's operations and administration. Republicans argued AB 938 would work to improve what they called mismanagement of unemployment benefits. Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Town of Washington) said the bill would increase the ability of DWD to audit unemployment claims to levels seen before Gov. Tony Evers took office. "This bill will help a legislator get to the bottom of the scope of how much exactly unemployment fraud has occurred under this governor's watch and what he did or what he did not do to address this important issue," he said.

