ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Is Making Older Americans Scared They’ll Run out of Money in Retirement

By Mallika Mitra
madison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent sky-high inflation rates have older Americans afraid their money won’t last as long as their retirement. Just over a third (36%) of people between the ages of 60 and 75 say they have less money than they thought they would at this point in their lives, and 29% believe they...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Financial Advisors#Retirement Savings#Medicare#Americans#Social Security
Bismarck Tribune

Most Americans have come out ahead economically in the pandemic, despite inflation

Public discontent with America's pandemic-battered economy obscures the good news: Even after inflation, most of the country has been coming out ahead. Red-hot demand for labor means lower-income workers can command wage increases that outpace rising prices. So can middle-income workers who switch jobs. Relief checks approved by lawmakers of...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Examiner

Exclusive: Sen. Rand Paul demands accountability regarding Restaurant Revitalization Fund debacle

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was intended to “provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.” It was part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. However, like so many things in the Biden administration, it was plagued by chaos, mismanagement, and fiscal irresponsibility. This recklessness has contributed to the country's out-of-control inflation problem. Aware of these mishaps, Sen. Rand Paul has been trying to figure out what went wrong, but he has been thwarted at every attempt. On Wednesday, he took further action and sent a letter to Isabella Casillas Guzman, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, demanding accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mercury News

Jill On Money: How to fight inflation

As the post-COVID inflation spike persists, it is abundantly clear that we are going to be contending with higher prices for longer than previously thought. As a result, it’s time to dust off some of the inflation- fighting strategies that consumers used four decades ago. Delay spending: Whether it’s...
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Q&A: Finances of older adults vulnerable to inflation

With consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in almost four decades, older adults face the risk of having their retirement income and savings eaten away by inflation. Richard L. Kaplan is the Guy Raymond Jones Chair in Law at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an internationally recognized expert on U.S. tax policy and retirement issues. Kaplan spoke with News Bureau business and law editor Phil Ciciora about the harmful effects of inflation on senior citizens’ pocketbooks.
BUSINESS
madison

Social Security Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done Since 1982

Social Security is arguably the most important social program in this country. Every year, 21.7 million Americans are lifted out of poverty solely because of their monthly Social Security payout, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. It's also a program the vast majority of Americans will lean...
INCOME TAX
Seeking Alpha

Inflation Running Hot

Using the most recent report of the Consumer Price Index monthly change, the inflation rate in the US is now over 7%. Using the most recent report of the Consumer Price Index monthly change, the inflation rate in the US is now over 7%. Some commentary calls this "running hot." Bloomberg notes that among the major economies of the world (G7 plus China), the US's inflation rate is the highest. Japan's is the lowest. All eight countries have a rising inflation rate, regardless of the differences in how they calculate it.
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Bottom Line: Inflation scare is a challenge for Fed and consumers

PRICE SPIRAL: After watching inflation hit a 39-year high in 2021, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher agree that the Federal Reserve waited too long to tighten monetary policy. Now, they say, it faces the difficult task of slaying inflation without torpedoing economic growth.
BUSINESS
madison

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Floor Session on Workforce Bills

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly approved a series of bills Republicans say would help increase the size of the state's workforce by moving more people off of government programs while increasing talent attraction and training efforts. Republicans are seeking to change requirements to qualify for government assistance programs, fund efforts to attract more veterans to the workforce, and promote apprenticeship and youth apprenticeship programs. But Dems argue the push will only reduce the assistance programs' ability to get more people in the workforce. One of those bills, which passed in a 59-33 vote along party lines, would require the Department of Workforce Development to conduct random audits for at least 50 percent of all work search actions. Current law requires such audits, but does not specify how many must be conducted. The bill would also change application requirements for those looking to receive unemployment benefits. Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) slammed Republicans for what she called a move to demean those seeking unemployment benefits. She said Wisconsinites searching for work need assistance, not audits. "This is about shaming Wisconsinites who receive benefits," she said. "It's about attacking and preventing disadvantaged, mostly Black and brown folks from adequate benefits altogether." She added the bill would only punish those who apply for UI benefits while fatiguing the Department of Workforce Development's operations and administration. Republicans argued AB 938 would work to improve what they called mismanagement of unemployment benefits. Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Town of Washington) said the bill would increase the ability of DWD to audit unemployment claims to levels seen before Gov. Tony Evers took office. "This bill will help a legislator get to the bottom of the scope of how much exactly unemployment fraud has occurred under this governor's watch and what he did or what he did not do to address this important issue," he said.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy