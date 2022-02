We’re used to spotting the distinctive Fairtrade logo on coffee, bananas and even cotton t-shirts, but it’s a less familiar sight in the supermarket’s wine aisle. Yet buying Fairtrade is an easy swap to make in our weekly shop to improve the pay, working conditions and rights of those who produce our wine in developing countries.“As well as the Fairtrade minimum price, which kicks in when crops fail or market prices crash, farmers and workers also receive an additional premium to help their community invest in essential services such as education, sanitation and health care,” says Anna Barker, Head of...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 34 MINUTES AGO