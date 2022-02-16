ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Poltz Shares ‘Can O’ Pop’ Single

JamBase
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Poltz released a new single, “Can O’ Pop.” The tune is set for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album, Stardust & Satellites, due this Friday through Red House Records. Poltz announced Stardust & Satellites — produced by The Wood Brothers’ Oliver Wood...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Can Pop Stars Actually Play Guitar?

Pop stars love to use guitars as props, but can any of them actually play? For many of them, the answer is yes!. Adele is certainly one of the most talented singers in pop history, but she’s more than just a vocal powerhouse. If you dive into YouTube, you’ll find clips of Adele playing an electric-acoustic bass while singing live. With precision far beyond what’s needed for strumming guitar chords, Adele keeps her bass performance tight as she sings “Best for Last.”
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Stunna Gambino Shares New Single "Evil"

At only 19-years-old, New York City-raised recording artist Stunna Gambino is recognized as one of the next up in hip-hop. He's earned co-signs from Rihanna, The Kid LAROI, Rowdy Rebel, and more, and with his melodic chops, he will soon be entering the hearts of millions more. As he continues...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Poltz
Odessa American

Steve-O, The Bucket List Tour

The Ector Theatre, 500 N. Texas Avenue, will present Steve-O, The Bucket List Tour at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. For tickets or more information, call 432-227-0103 or visit tinyurl.com/ysb4mrae.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Rolling Stones#Stardust Satellites#Red House Records#The Wood Brothers#American#Rolling Stone Country#Rsc
WDBO

Jamal Edwards, SBTV founder and YouTube star, dead at 31

British entertainment industry renaissance man Jamal Edwards died Sunday at the age of 31, his company confirmed. Edwards deejayed in London on Saturday night, and his cause of death has not been released publicly, Variety reported. Edwards founded music platform SBTV, which helped popularize grime and launched several major musicians,...
MUSIC
E! News

Daniel Radcliffe Is Unrecognizable as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic Transformation

Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. You're going to be stupefied by Daniel Radcliffe's recent transformation. The Harry Potter alum was spotted dressed as "Weird Al" Yankovic —complete with long curly wig and mustache—on the set of the parody song master and pop culture icon's biopic in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 17. It marked the first time Radcliffe, 32, has been photographed in character since it was announced in January that he would be playing the music star, who rose to fame in the '80s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat," "White & Nerdy" and a variety of polka medleys.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy