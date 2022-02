Trains are a force to be reckoned with. According to the McNally Institute, the average train is hauling around 3,000 tons of cargo at around 30 to 50 miles an hour. Sure, these behemoths slow down (or, are supposed to) in populated areas and through crossings - but that's an incredible amount of momentum. That's why safety experts agree that automobile drivers have to be extra cautious when crossing railroad tracks. When a train operator throws the brakes on, it takes about 18 football-field lengths to come to a stop. That's a fact that one big-rig driver had to learn the hard way in Caddo Parish today (Friday, Feb. 4th).

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO