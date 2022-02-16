Mayor Lightfoot Announces Support for Myetie Hamilton as President of The Chicago Park District Board

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced her support for Myetie Hamilton to be the Chicago Park District Board President. Hamilton brings more than 25 years of experience leading innovative change in education from K-12 and non-profit organizations. Hamilton is the Vice President and Executive Director of City Year Chicago, where she leads the largest site of AmeriCorps Members across the national organization.

"I'm proud to support Myetie Hamilton as Park District Board President and I'm confident she will be an excellent leader for the Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners," said Mayor Lightfoot. "With over two decades of experience in education and the public sector, I trust that Myetie will bring the skills and qualities needed to guide the system of the more than 600 parks in our city and strengthen our neighborhoods while improving the trust between our residents and the Park District.”

Prior to becoming Executive Director of City Year Chicago, Hamilton served as Deputy Chief of Schools for Network 9 with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) managing transformative efforts for 28 schools in Chicago’s Woodlawn, Bronzeville, and Hyde Park communities. Hamilton has also held positions in CPS as Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of School Support Services for the District. In addition to her professional work, Hamilton serves as Board Chair for the Provident Foundation, a non-profit with a mission focused on providing urban youth with exposure, mentoring, and scholarship opportunities in the field of medicine. She has been acknowledged by lifestyle media outlet, Make It Better, as one of Chicago’s 38 Top Black Women of Impact, and was a 2018 recipient of the Chicago Defender Women of Excellence Award.

“Over the past four months, my team and I have worked closely with the Board to ensure a seamless continuation of services that Chicago families depend on while doing the vital work to create a safe and respectful work and recreation environment for our employees and patrons,” said Interim Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño. “I look forward to working closely with Commissioner Hamilton in her new role as Board President as we continue the vital work to further strengthen our parks as well as our communities and city.”

Throughout her career, Hamilton has been and continues to be a firm believer in supporting Chicago’s children and the importance of providing all youth with access to quality programs. Hamilton holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Alabama A&M University, a master’s degree in Public Administration from Illinois Institute of Technology, and is a Leadership Greater Chicago Fellow Class of 2016.

Hamilton was first appointed to the Chicago Park District Board by Mayor Lightfoot in 2021 and will be nominated and voted upon for Board President at today’s Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners meeting. Andrea Telli will also join the Park District Board, pending City Council approval.

