WATCH: Can Boston's Aaron Nesmith earn a rotation role with his recent solid play?

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Mirroring the zeitgeist of his team perhaps, Boston Celtics second-year small forward Aaron Nesmith has had up-and-down results on the court that has mirrored the consistency of his playing time — or rather, the lack of it.

At the end of last season and in Boston’s 135-87 blowout win of the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, we have seen the South Carolina native pull his weight and then some, so long as he gets the runway he needs to warm up. Can the former Vanderbilt standout play his way into a regular rotation role based on how good his play is when he gets more than a short stint?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast asked themselves this very question, debating and comparing notes on whether Nesmith ought to be getting more burn than he has in the past based on what we know about his game, and what we’ve seen of late.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their takes on what Boston ought to do with Nesmith moving forward.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
