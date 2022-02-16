ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Boston's Aaron Nesmith put up career-high 18 points in Philadelphia 76ers blowout

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XRkj_0eGRIC5200
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It could have easily been lost in the carnage that was the Boston Celtics 135 – 87 road thrashing of the Philadelphia 76ers, but second-year Celtics small forward Aaron Nesmith had himself a career game off of the bench once the starters had come in and knocked the 76ers onto their heels.

The South Carolina native put up a career-high 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 23 minutes of playing time, committing just 3 personal fouls and turnovers both. The self-proclaimed “absolute sniper” was as billed in the contest, going 6-of-9 from the floor overall, a sizzling 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.

If you didn’t stick around long enough to see Nesmith get on the floor (not that we would blame you with that blowout) or just want to see how he did again, check out the clip assembled by fan YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski embedded below.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Brooklyn Nets With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be The 'Scariest Thing In The NBA'

The Brooklyn Nets made one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history when they sent former MVP James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry. The Nets got one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and are going to be pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the best offensive players in the NBA today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
phillysportsnetwork.com

Doc Rivers slams team after being embarrassed by Aaron Nesmith & Celtics

James Harden was officially in the building last night, but that’s about as far as reasons to celebrate go. The Sixers were humiliated by the Celtics in a 135-87 loss. Understandably, Head Coach Doc Rivers was infuriated. “We didn’t have much. I thought offensively was as poor as I’ve...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Celtics Wire
ESPN

James Harden, after blockbuster trade, says NBA championship is goal for Philadelphia 76ers

CAMDEN, N.J. -- James Harden on Tuesday said his newfound partnership with center Joel Embiid can deliver the Philadelphia 76ers their first championship in almost 40 years. "For me, it made sense, man," Harden said of the blockbuster trade during his introductory news conference at the team's practice facility. "It's a time where I needed to be around guys that I know want to win, and know that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and the structure here is unbelievable.
NBA
CBS Sports

James Harden says Kyrie Irving being unvaccinated played 'very minimal' role in desire to seek trade to Sixers

James Harden was introduced as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday morning after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of deadline day last Thursday, where the Nets landed a package built around Ben Simmons in return. In the midst of Harden speaking on how excited he is to work with Joel Embiid, be coached by Doc Rivers and proclaim emphatically that the Sixers would win a championship this season, he was asked about his exit from Brooklyn.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

James Harden already taught Joel Embiid how to travel

The Philadelphia 76ers swung one of the biggest moves in trade deadline history when they acquired James Harden in an 11th hour deal for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft compensation. The trade gives Philly an elite guard to pair with MVP front-runner Joel Embiid, while also giving Daryl Morey the return he was always looking for during Simmons’ holdout.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Celtics Crush Sixers as James Harden Watches On

There was excitement in the air in the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers faced off against the Boston Celtics with a special bearded new Sixer in attendance. James Harden sat on the first seat of the bench, supporting his new teammates and sporting some vibrant clothing in this rivalry matchup. The Sixers learned into this anticipation and even had Harden ring the bell prior to the game.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Four Buyout Options to Bolster the 76ers’ Bench

Christmas has come and gone for Philadelphia 76ers fans. The long-awaited Ben Simmons fiasco is finally over. The team landed the star it has been searching for for the last eight months. James Harden is now a Sixer. Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office still need to improve the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy