WATCH: Boston's Aaron Nesmith put up career-high 18 points in Philadelphia 76ers blowout

It could have easily been lost in the carnage that was the Boston Celtics 135 – 87 road thrashing of the Philadelphia 76ers, but second-year Celtics small forward Aaron Nesmith had himself a career game off of the bench once the starters had come in and knocked the 76ers onto their heels.

The South Carolina native put up a career-high 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 23 minutes of playing time, committing just 3 personal fouls and turnovers both. The self-proclaimed “absolute sniper” was as billed in the contest, going 6-of-9 from the floor overall, a sizzling 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.

If you didn’t stick around long enough to see Nesmith get on the floor (not that we would blame you with that blowout) or just want to see how he did again, check out the clip assembled by fan YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski embedded below.

