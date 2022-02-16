ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valve Released Proton 7.0 with Support for Easy Anti-Cheat

By Bobby Borisov
linuxtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve has released Proton 7.0, an open-source...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

3D Print a Steam Deck: Valve Releases Official CAD Files

One of the most-anticipated products of the year, Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming PC won't ship for months and will cost you at least $399. However, if you don't have the money or patience, you can 3D print a non-working Steam Deck right now. Today, Valve posted CAD files of the outside of the Steam Deck on its GitLab page for anyone to download.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Epic won’t support ‘Fortnite’ on Valve’s Steam Deck

So far, Valve’s portable handheld PC is impressing the people who have had a bit of time with it, and with the previously announced “Deck Verified” program, there are high hopes that not only will the software work well, but most games will be clear and up front about the kind of compatibility with the new system, so there’s no confusion. Most games will work in some form or another due to Steam Deck being an open platform where people with the know-how can install anything they want, but it seems Epic Games won’t be supporting ‘Fortnite’ on the Steam Deck, at least not fully.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Steam Deck compatibility with Easy Anti Cheat in progress as Epic CEO shoots down Fortnite possibilities

There's a "big effort" underway to integrate Easy Anti Cheat with the Steam Deck, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has revealed. Yesterday, Sweeney responded to a follower on Twitter asking him whether Fortnite would be updated with the latest Easy Anti Cheat software for Linux-based users. Sweeney responded, as you can see below, by saying that Fortnite wouldn't be updated with such software, but the Easy Anti Cheat software compatibility with Steam Deck is being heavily worked on.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Krafton bans 2 lakh accounts on BGMI under the anti-cheat policy

The accounts banning spree of Krafton is still on for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as it has banned around 2 lakh accounts in January 2022. Krafton took this decision to ensure fair gameplay for all the players on BGMI. In the past few months, the South Korean studio has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for all the players who are found guilty of 'foul play' in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve#Proton#Linux#Wine#Windows
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy