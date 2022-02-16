ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What's Connor McGovern Future With Cowboys?

By Timm Hamm
CowboyMaven
 2 days ago

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern was part of the 2019 NFL Draft class that saw Dallas without a first-round selection thanks to the trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper with the then-Oakland Raiders made the season before.

It wasn't a good draft for the Cowboys by any stretch with players like Michael Jackson, Joe Jackson, Jalen Jelks, and Mike Weber Jr. all being selected and then gone from the organization just two years later. Trysten Hill, Donovan Wilson and Tony Pollard are still with the team and while the jury might still be out on Hill, Wilson and Pollard are regular contributors with the club and should be considered draft day hits.

McGovern was taken in the third round No. 90 overall and at times has shown flashes of starting material, but hasn't impressed enough to the point that the Cowboys can make a long-term commitment.

USA Today

As most players do, McGovern has shown progress from one year to the next and even worked his way into the starting lineup at times. But for as much as he impressed at times, there were glaring issues. When McGovern spelled Connor Williams for five games midseason last year, Dallas went 2-3. He struggled mightily against the Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, allowing 3.5 sacks.

As McGovern enters the final year of his contract, he'll count $2.7 million against the cap. If Dallas decides to dump him, his base salary of $2.54 million would be freed up.

The Cowboys should be looking at all options along the offensive line, but especially at the guard positions. Let's not forget McGovern, although penciled in as a starter for five games, lost that spot to Williams. But his versatility and availability to play both guard and center might make him a little more valuable, although the Cowboys don't seem too terribly interested in taking advantage of his skills at center - at least, until, he can learn to shotgun snap.

At the end of the day, Dallas should be looking to upgrade both guard positions, and that might mean the end for both McGovern and Williams - with Williams likely leaving and one saving grace for McGovern: Get stronger. Learn to play center. Compete with Tyler Biadasz there. And fulfill that "flashing blue light'' that caused the Cowboys to consider him a "steal'' on draft day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
