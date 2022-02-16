ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Extension Office to hold virtual credit, savings workshops

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago
The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold free virtual workshops in February and March to help consumers improve their savings and strengthen their credit ratings.

The Keys to Saving workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 as part of America Saves Week. Participants will learn strategies for saving money to cover unexpected expenses, pay for needs and reduce debt. To register, click here. From Feb. 21-25, Extension also will share a series of videos on its Facebook page to underscore America Saves Week’s theme of “building financial resilience.”

The Know Your Reports workshop will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 in conjunction with National Consumer Protection Week (March 6-12). Participants will learn about credit reporting and how they can request, review and use their reports to maintain their credit worthiness and to protect themselves from fraud. To register, click here.

For details, call (804) 501-5160 or visit henrico.us/extension/.

