Knickerbocker Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Negligent Homicide

By Matt Trammell
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Knickerbocker man was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesdays for a fatal crash that occurred in Nov. 2018.

According to court documents, on Feb. 16, Oral Thorp, 54, of Knickerbocker, pleaded guilty to criminal negligent homicide.

The charge came after Thorp was involved in a major crash in Nov. 2018. In the crash one driver, 48-year-old Roy Flores Carrillo was killed.

A crash report revealed that the F-350 driven by Thorp was traveling eastbound on U.S. 67 at a very high rate of speed striking the rear the silver 2014 Chevrolet pickup also traveling eastbound on U.S. 67.  The crash forced the Chevy off the left side of the road.

After that crash, the F-350 continued eastbound and struck the 2003 Chevrolet pickup which was forced off the right side of the roadway.  After striking both vehicles, the F-350 came to rest on the right side of the roadway.

The drivers of the Chevys were transported to Shannon Medical Center.  Shortly after 7:00 p.m. Carrillo was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained during the crash.

Thorp was indicted for the crash in Mar. 2021 and was charged with criminal negligent homicide. After months of court hearings, Thorp and the district attorney agreed on a deal.

In exchange for a guilty plea, Thorp will spend the next five years on probation.

