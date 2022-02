The first season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind aired in 2019, a time we fondly recall as being pre-pandemic. Eons ago. Long enough ago for you to have completely wiped it from your memory, save for Jessica’s wine-drinking dog, who is impossible to forget. You have probably forgotten, actually, what was so fascinating about the show in the first place. (You have definitely forgotten that it is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.) But as soon as you start Season Two, it’ll all come rushing back. The new batch of episodes, which debuted Friday, is as drama-filled, cringey, and impossible to look away from as the first. Hats off to the Netflix casting team. They’ve done it again.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO