What Time Does the ‘Peacemaker’ Finale Premiere on HBO Max

Peacemaker has been a blast and a half this season, becoming the superhero show to beat in 2022. Whoda thunk that a show starring John Cena on HBO Max about a D-list DC vigilante (other than Vigilante) would not only be a huge hit, but would also be f’ing great? The emotion, the action, the jams — Peacemaker brought the goods every single week. How the hell is this show gonna top itself for its season finale?

So, how much longer do you have to wait for a new Peacemaker episode on HBO Max? And how many episodes are in the first season? Here’s everything you need to know about Peacemaker on HBO Max.

What is the Peacemaker Episode 8 release date?

Peacemaker’s finale drops on HBO Max on Thursday, February 17. Tune in then to see how all of this shakes out.

What time does Peacemaker come out on HBO Max?

The season finale of Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, February 10.

When will Peacemaker Season 2 come out on HBO Max?

Good news: HBO has officially renewed the show for Season 2! There’s more Peacemaker action on the way! But when will it premiere on HBO Max? We don’t know just yet. It will probably depend on when James Gunn and series star John Cena have time to make it happen — and they’re both pretty busy dudes. Hopefully they’ll make it happen sooner rather than later!

How to watch Peacemaker live:

