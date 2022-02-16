ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Re: the Feb. 14. article “Letter: Speak up to battle the Housing Crisis”

By Sarah Miller, East side
 4 days ago

Re: the Feb. 14 letter "Press Sinema on Build Back.'. I agree with Willie Dickerson’s letter, “Letter: Speak up to battle the Housing Crisis” (February 14, 2022). In 2021, the Child Tax Credit kept over 3 million children from...

Denton Record-Chronicle

Letters to the editor, Sunday, Feb. 6

Manuel Taboada’s recent opinion piece comparing a motorcyclist’s choice to refuse donning a helmet to someone’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations seems flawed to me. Thankfully, we Americans enjoy expansive freedoms in our personal choices. Our recompense: We are obligated to face consequences for our decisions,...
DENTON, TX
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Fix those houses

A Feb. 9 news article made me ask, "Why evict Iowa park rangers from their homes when state parks are growing in prosperity?" Why can’t state leaders see the value of investing Iowa’s budget surplus to update those houses? Let’s give back to those public servants. Iowa needs to increase support for Department of Natural Resources rangers who protect our environment and encourage conservation of our natural resources.
DAVENPORT, IA
Letter to the editor: 2 articles highlight political advocacy

Two unrelated articles appeared in Tuesday's Item, both dealing with political advocacy and how and why it is put forward. In the first, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is severely criticized by his Democratic opponents for failing to represent his constituents, whose best interests he inarguably is expected to further as best he can. The issue here is providing support for a contract to build government vehicles at a Wisconsin plant as opposed to one in another state - South Carolina, as it happens. His response is that as a United States lawmaker, he is responsible for safeguarding the budget of the United States, and ensure that it is spent as economically as possible, without regard to where. Thus - advocacy.
SUMTER, SC
Beaver County Times

Letter: Nursing crisis is not new

The nursing home crisis and the need for increased reimbursements in order to guarantee better care has gotten a lot of attention recently. Reports relating to nursing home deficiencies are published yearly by the Office of Inspector General of Health & Human Services, but they are a waste of resources if nothing is done to correct the problems. The pandemic created awareness of the nursing home problems due to the number of deaths, but this is not a new issue.
HEALTH SERVICES
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Exclusive: Sen. Rand Paul demands accountability regarding Restaurant Revitalization Fund debacle

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was intended to “provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.” It was part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. However, like so many things in the Biden administration, it was plagued by chaos, mismanagement, and fiscal irresponsibility. This recklessness has contributed to the country's out-of-control inflation problem. Aware of these mishaps, Sen. Rand Paul has been trying to figure out what went wrong, but he has been thwarted at every attempt. On Wednesday, he took further action and sent a letter to Isabella Casillas Guzman, the administrator of the Small Business Administration, demanding accountability.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry

People on Twitter ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her latest cringe-worthy tweet attacking President Joe Biden. On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”. Some critics reworked the line to mock the lawmaker. Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments,...
COLORADO STATE
Culpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: Article placement sends wrong message

What a shame the Star-Exponent placed the article “Two Abortion bills clear House in Virginia General Assembly” in the Friday, February 18 Faith & Values section rather than in the news section. Such placement only encourages those who conflate individuals’ private medical decisions with perceived religious tenets and pro-birth-only ideology, as well as encourages extreme right-wing politicians’ endeavors to garner political power through restricting the female half of America’s citizenry from their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as endowed to them by their Creator.
VIRGINIA STATE

