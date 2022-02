CHICAGO (CBS) — A memorial for a family member on Chicago’s Northwest Side ended with three people shot early Sunday morning at an event space that may not have been legally allowed to host that event. R&R Events Venue, the local event space in the Old Irving Park neigbhorhood, has been shut down as police investigate after the event that was supposed to be a birthday party for a loved one who was killed last year turned into a shootout. The Chicago Department of Buildings has posted a sign saying “Do Not Enter” from now until further notice. There was a huge police...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO