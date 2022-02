Many PC enthusiasts will have been picked up by the wave of enthusiasm for the Intel 12th Gen Core non-K processors and mainstream motherboards that Intel launched at CES 2022, in early January. However, those that decided to take the plunge and invest in a new pre-built system might have been disappointed to find the newest available drivers for non-K processors was dated August 2021. On Monday, that changed with the release of the Intel Graphics Windows DCH v30.0.101.1340 release that supports all the Alder Lake-S chips, as well as processors dating back to the Skylake era (with built-in iGPUs).

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO