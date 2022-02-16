ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Rubio Starts Out Ahead of Val Demings in Florida Senate Poll

By Kevin Derby
 4 days ago
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., starts his bid for a third term ahead of U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a new poll shows.

Mason Dixon released a poll on Wednesday morning which shows Rubio backed by 49 percent of those surveyed while 42 percent support Demings and 9 percent are undecided.

“An incumbent running below 50 percent often leaves the door open for a challenger to significantly tighten a race under the right circumstances,” noted Mason Dixon. “Party registered voters appear to be dug in along partisan lines and recent elections suggest that pattern is likely to hold. The key for Demings to pull off an upset will be the ability to attract more unaffiliated voters. Right now, independents are backing Rubio by 10-points (47 percent-37 percent).”

Rubio is seen as favorable by 44 percent while 37 percent see him as unfavorable and 14 percent are neutral about him and 5 percent do not know who he is. Demings is far less known with 32 percent not knowing who she is and 30 percent neutral on her while 27 percent view her favorably and 11 percent see her as unfavorable.

President Joe Biden is not helping Demings, the poll shows. Only 40 percent of those surveyed view him favorably while 55 percent see him as unfavorable and 5 percent are not sure.

The poll of 625 registered voters across Florida was taken from Feb. 7 through Feb. 10 and had a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.

Cyndi.d.roe
4d ago

You CAN’T trust Little Marco. LOOK at his VOTING record, he Votes against FLORIDIANS more than he votes with them! VOTE for VAL DEMINGS, make FLORIDA GREAT Again;) Rick Scott GOES next. The biggest criminal in the Senate.

FloridaDaily

Dr. Ed Moore: Consistency and Accountability Should Be Carrots, Not Sticks

Politics, policy and philosophy all start with “p” and yet that about ends any similarities. One might think you could track or even grade an elected official or a body of politicians, like a legislature or a Congress, by linking these p words, but it seems lately that consistency is elusive. While they often mention accountability, their actions do not quite seem to match. This is very true this year in the Florida House where a program that has served the state’s citizens since 1979 is being subjected to a series of potential changes that will harm Florida’s families, students and higher education community. The Effective Access to Student Education (EASE)Act offers more than 46,000 Florida students each year the ability to make the right choice for them in pursuing higher education options.
FLORIDA STATE
