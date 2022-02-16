ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

A parent was arrested after saying he would ‘burn’ down his son’s Jewish day school over mask policy

stljewishlight.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — A parent of a child at a Jewish day school in North Miami Beach was arrested after saying he wanted to “burn this school to the f***ing ground” in a group chat for parents opposed to the school’s mask policy, according to CBS...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Father charged for school threats says he intended to ‘burn’ the school legally

MIAMI — A father could face prison time for an alleged threat he made against his son’s private school, but he says the comment was taken out of context. Mark Polyakov is facing charges and his son was expelled from Scheck Hillel Community School in Florida after Polyakov allegedly texted a group of parents that he wanted to burn down the school over its mask policy, WFOR reported. Polyakov allegedly said in the chat titled, “No more masks hillel,”: “You should of told that board member go (expletive) yourself we will leave and burn hillel down to the ground that’s why there rankings have steadily gone down! What’s his name? This board member,” WFOR reported.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Day School#School Administration#Jta#Cbs Miami#Orthodox Jewish#Daily Briefing
The Independent

Mother of accused Michigan school shooter texted son asking if he showed teachers ‘pic of your new gun’

A day before four students died at a school shooting in Michigan last year, the mother of Ethan Crumbley purportedly texted him asking if he showed the picture of his “new gun” to his teacher, an investigator told the court on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t show them the pic. My god,” he replied, according to the USA Today. “I only told them I went to the range with you on Saturday. I guess the teachers can’t keep their eyes off my screen.”It was one of the many texts exchanged between Jennifer Crumbley and her son on 29 November, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A handyman was asked to build a strange room in a couple’s garage. Police say their son was locked inside and surveilled.

When a Florida couple asked a handyman in December to build an office in their garage, the man accepted the job, according to a criminal complaint. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told him exactly what they wanted him to build: an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure with its own ceiling and door, a police report states. The space also needed to have electricity, a window air conditioning unit and a camera in the ceiling — and it had to be built in two days, the report adds.
JUPITER, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Sentenced to Decade Behind Bars After Accidentally Shooting 15-Year-Old

A South Florida teen was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in prison for accidentally shooting and killing one of his friends nearly two years ago. Thalys Oliveira, 19, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray back in May 2020. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Anchorage Daily News

Mom files complaint with Tennessee school claiming students got lesson on ‘how to torture a Jew’

After school one day last week, Juniper Russo’s 13-year-old daughter came home and confided in her mother: “I don’t feel safe in Bible class anymore,” she said. The Jewish teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., said her Bible history teacher wrote on the board the transliteration of the Hebrew name for God, a word not traditionally uttered by Jewish people.
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Teacher tapes hockey pucks under the desks of students to prepare them for an active shooter

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A high school teacher from Michigan went viral after giving her students hockey pucks for self-defense in the event of an active shooter situation. The controversial video has since been taken down. While many praised her for preparing the students for a worst-case scenario, others lamented the dystopian horror that children in America have to live through. Carly Zacharias who goes by @crzachar on TikTok shared a video explaining the instructions she has given her students to follow if they are faced with an active shooter situation. Carly Zacharias is a high school Spanish teacher in Oakland County, Michigan, reported Newsweek.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows Florida middle school teacher arrested after being accused of kissing student on the lips

A Florida middle school maths teacher was arrested after being accused of kissing a 15-year-old student on the lips in his classroom.Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, was detained and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering.Authorities say they began investigating the Deltona Middle School teacher in January after the alleged encounter was reported to police.Investigators were told by the youngster’s parents that they had grown concerned about the teacher’s behaviour as the mother had seen Aguirre with his arm around their daughter in a park.A police affidavit states that witnesses told them that the suspect had often tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy