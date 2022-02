COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot and killed in Coppell by a man who shot himself a short time later, police said on Wednesday, Feb. 16. He later died. Coppell Police said the woman, identified as Catilin Rogers, 21, was shot shortly before 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Houston Street. Witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as Nicholas Twining, 20, running from the scene. He was found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital Police said the pair were former college roommates. It’s not clear if they were in a dating relationship. Nearby Wilson Elementary School was put on lockdown while police were on the scene, but that lockdown was lifted less than an hour later.

