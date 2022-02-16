ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

‘Ted K’ takes a deep dive into world of notorious Unabomber

Grade: A- Sharlto Copley delivers an award-worthy performance in “Ted K,” a film biography of the notorious Ted Kaczynski aka the Unabomber. The film charts the period between 1971 to 1995 when Kaczynski, a Harvard graduate with a PhD in mathematics, abandons any semblance of normal life to dwell in a 10-by-12-foot cabin in the woods outside Lincoln, Mont.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharlto Copley
Person
Ted Kaczynski
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Drama
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Ted K,' 'Here Before' and more

In "Ted K," Sharlto Copley ("District 9") delivers a mesmerizing psychological portrait of Unabomber Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, whom we first meet well after he left civilized society to establish himself in a Montana cabin without electricity or running water. This isn't a police procedural about the years-long FBI manhunt for Kaczynski, or even a standard serial-killer biopic. Rather, we watch as the reclusive protagonist's "impotent rage" at the intrusion of technology into his life slowly evolves from local vandalism to mailbomb-building violence directed at those he perceived to represent the ills of the modern world. It's hard to portray that process: the inner life of a madman. But director Tony Stone tries, at times replicating Ted's psyche on screen via dream and hallucination sequences that aren't entirely helpful. There's also a woman (Amber Rose Mason) whom Ted meets through one of his odd jobs at the local library, and some scenes with her clearly take place only inside Ted's head. Mostly, the heavy emotional lifting is done by Copley, who never tries to make the film's subject sympathetic - not exactly, anyway - only understandable. It's a tall order, but filmmaker Stone has an affinity for troubled loners, as he demonstrated in his excellent 2016 documentary "Peter and the Farm," about a sometimes suicidal, sometimes philosophical organic farmer in Vermont. R. Available on demand. Contains mature thematic elements, coarse language, some sexual dialogue and brief nudity. 120 minutes.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sharlto Copley Burrowed Into the Unabomber’s Soul to Play ‘Ted K,’ but Doesn’t Believe in Going Full Method

Click here to read the full article. Learning to skin a bunny, actor Sharlto Copley says, is “not pleasant.” Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now living in Los Angeles, the longtime character actor considers himself a city dweller. Six-foot-tall and bearded, he has a gentle, mountain man–like presence, but Zooming out of his L.A. home in the hills, he’s a far cry from Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber, whom he plays in the new film “Ted K.” For director Tony Stone’s imagining of the Harvard-educated math prodigy who ran afoul of civilized life to live off the land in the...
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Snowdrop' Trailer Reveals the Romance of Disney+'s First K-Drama Series

Netflix has been the pioneering platform when it comes to the rise in popularity of Korean Dramas in the west. One can easily see that with the massive recognition Squid Game got last year as well as the growing audience for the more recent zombie drama All of Us Are Dead, which has recently become the 5th most-watched non-English TV show while Squid Game still holds a solid 1st place. Now, Disney+ is attempting to rival that with its first Original Korean drama Snowdrop which has gotten a trailer to celebrate its release.
TV & VIDEOS
Third Coast Review

Review: Documentarian Tony Stone Brings a True-Crime Sensibility to Kaczynski Chronicler Ted K

He was suspicious of all forms of technology, except the kind he could build to blow up as package bombs, often delivered to the heads of companies or politicians. But it was conventional social norms he was really rebelling against, including the institution of marriage, which he saw as a consuming force that took away his brother from him. Because much of his life was a contradiction, Kaczynski, according to the film, frequently fantasized of being in a loving relationship with an old-fashioned woman (Amber Rose Mason). But in those moments where he realizes he’s let his fantasy life take over too much, he quickly swings back into being one of the country’s most elusive killers who sparked the largest manhunt in FBI history.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Disney+ K-Drama ‘Snowdrop,’ Starring Blackpink’s Jisoo, Is Already Controversial

Disney+’s new K-drama Snowdrop has all the ingredients of a surefire hit. To name just a few factors working in the show’s favor, we have: 1.) Blackpink singer Jisoo making her acting debut in 2.) a Romeo and Juliet-style romance set against 3.) a historically inspired political thriller from 4.) director Jo Hyun-tak and writer Yoo Hyun-mi, the same team behind the successful satirical thriller Sky Castle.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy