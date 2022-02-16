Drafters of Prop. 5 messed up

Over the past several days, the American right has attempted to wage a cultural proxy war by backing anti-vaxxers in Canada. What started with a group of truckers protesting the Canadian government’s COVID-19 mandate—which requires haulers to be fully vaccinated before entering Canada or face testing and quarantine requirements—has morphed into a so-called Freedom Convoy made up of thousands of protesters. They have assembled a boisterous encampment in downtown Ottawa, the country’s capital city, and their acts of civil disobedience have ranged from continuously blasting their horns to blocking roads and bridges. But while Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that the disruption “has to stop,” after Ottawa’s mayor declared a state of emergency, the rally has been met with a constant stream of fawning Fox News coverage from some of the network’s biggest stars—and Republican lawmakers in the U.S., who are portraying the protest as a righteous populist uprising against liberal “authoritarians,” are attacking the donation platform that decided against hosting a fundraiser for it.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO