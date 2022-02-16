ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mexico's Alfa has not received 'appropriate offer' for telecom subsidiary -executive

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alfa has still not received an "appropriate offer" for telecommunications subsidiary Axtel (AXTELCPO.MX) despite multiple interested parties, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Escalante said in a call with investors on Wednesday.

Escalante said Alfa (ALFAA.MX), which is looking to downsize its portfolio, values Axtel's infrastructure business in the "low double digits," and the services portion in the "mid-single-digit range."

The executive told investors Alfa had no deadline for the potential sale and was analyzing several alternatives.

"It looks good for Axtel in terms of demand going forward," Escalante said, highlighting increased infrastructure needs due to the launch of 5G in the country.

Shares in Alfa were up around 4% Wednesday afternoon.

Alfa reported a net loss of 3.5 billion Mexican pesos ($171 million) Tuesday for the fourth quarter of 2021.

($1= 20.5075 Mexican pesos at end-December)

Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mexico's Alfa forecasts continued net losses in 2022-document

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Alfa said that it expects continued net losses in 2022, according to a forecast published by the company on Wednesday. The conglomerate, which owns petrochemical group Alpek and telecommunications firm Axtel, posted a net loss of 3.5 billion Mexican pesos ($171 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Tuesday.
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa fourth-quarter loss deepens to $171 million

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 3.5 billion Mexican pesos ($171 million), versus the 1.2 billion-peso loss from the same period a year before, after the sale of plants in Europe and the reduction of its petrochemical division Alpek’s operations.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexico's Alfa Q4 loss deepens to $171 mln

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday reported a fourth quarter net loss of 3.5 billion pesos ($171 million), compared to the 1.2 billion pesos loss from the same period a year earlier. The fourth quarter revenues for the company, whose business lines include food and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiary#Telecom#Axtel
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
News Channel Nebraska

Alfa Romeo's new SUV holds its hopes in the US

Americans love Italian cars if they have big price tags and names like Ferrari and Lamborghini. But more mass-market Italian manufacturers like Fiat and Alfa Romeo have struggled to find their way into the hearts of American car buyers. Alfa Romeo does have its ardent fans in the United States....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hong Kong reports 6,067 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities on Sunday reported 6,067 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, after posting 6,063 confirmed cases on Saturday, with the city battling to contain an outbreak of coronavirus that has overwhelmed its healthcare system. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Saudi Arabia pharmacy chain Nahdi to join spate of IPOs

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nahdi Medical Co, Saudi Arabia's market leader in retail pharmacy, on Sunday announced its intention to list on the local bourse by selling 30% of its shares, joining a spate of new initial public offerings in the kingdom. Nahdi has 1,151 pharmacies, catering to the...
MIDDLE EAST
Bloomberg

Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Crude prices hurtling toward $100 a barrel typically would spark a frenzy of...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

320K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy