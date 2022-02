If you own a business in downtown Yakima it's time to fix up that facade. Now is the time because the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) has officially opened the application period for its Façade Improvement Grant Program. It's a chance to put new faces on downtown businesses. A press release says the program is "designed to preserve the historic nature of Downtown Yakima while fostering economic development and investment in the district."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO