According to a Wine and Etiquette Master, known on TikTok as @Apwasiwine, there is a proper way to butter your bread, and we have all been doing it wrong. "Barbaric," even. Apparently, there is a more classy way that bread should be buttered, Apwasiwine advises, you should never butter the whole slice of bread at once.

