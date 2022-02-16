ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buddy Unveils New Single & Video ‘Wait Too Long’ Ft. Blxst; Announces Sophomore Album ‘Superghetto’

By Navjosh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuddy is one of the most talented rappers from L.A. but he is not one of those artists who likes to drop music very regularly. The Compton born rapper is now back in Action with a brand new single ‘Wait Too Long’ where...

Life and Style Weekly

Rap God! Eminem’s Staggering Net Worth Comes From His Decades-Long Career in Hollywood

Can you believe it’s been more than 25 years since Eminem released his first album, Infinite? Since then, the St. Joseph, Missouri native, who grew up just outside of Detroit, Michigan, has become one of the biggest names in the music industry today — and his staggering net worth proves it! As of 2022, Eminem is worth an estimated $230 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how the “Rap God” artist makes his money, keep reading!
DETROIT, MI
