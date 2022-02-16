Glossier’s newest recovery cream is a winter skin care must-have

Whether you're grossed out or turned on by the thought of feet in general, it pays to take good care of your own. By supporting you as you walk from point A to point B, your feet withstand a hell of a lot of pressure. As a result, the skin on your feet can be prone to roughness, callusing, and even cracking, as you've probably noticed. And then there's the matter of odor prevention. Stinky feet are a common reality, even in the absence of fungal and bacterial infections that cause odors, as sweat and bacteria from your feet can accumulate in your shoes and give off a telltale scent. Luckily, there are plenty (and I mean plenty) of foot care products that promise smooth, moisturized, baby-soft feet and just as many that deodorize, as well. (Related: Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Will Put an End to Your Calluses Once and for All)
Comments / 0