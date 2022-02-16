Glossier’s newest recovery cream is a winter skin care must-have

There are two types of beauty people in this world. Those who love an involved, 10-step skin-care regimen, and those who steadfastly stick with the basics. But it doesn't matter which camp you fall in, because when e.l.f. says you only need three products to bring back the good skin days, you listen. The brand's latest skin-care collection, Pure Skin, is all about bringing it back to basics with only the essentials. These products work together to soothe, hydrate, and support your skin barrier and allow you to cut down on the amount of products you need. Better yet? The formulas were dermatologist developed (so you know they're safe for sensitive skin) and boast a stacked list of nourishing ingredients — all to give you the building blocks for a healthy glow. Ahead, discover each of the three products and prepare to reap the good skin benefits. This is one of those times when being basic pays off.

