Randomly came across this interesting fact from several years ago. WOW!

“Well I’ll give you my number, and you can call me collect,” he said. That was 57 years ago on the day Mr. Woodie Gene Capps walked up and asked his future wife to dance. The two lovebirds, Gene and Rosalie Capps, met on the dance floor outside an old “hole in the wall” joint called The Ranch House between Devine and Pearsall. It was before the days of big weddings, fancy proposals, and even before home telephones became the norm. Their first real date started with a phone call made from a telephone booth, and while those and many other trends came and went, their love keeps ringing true.

DEVINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO