Houston Methodist will build its ninth hospital in Cypress. The hospital, which will break ground in several months, will open in the first quarter of 2025. “We are going to take the lessons we’ve learned at the Center for Innovation and the technology we’ve adopted during this pandemic to improve the patient experience by improving communication between physicians, staff, patients and their families and offering the best patient care possible," CEO Dr. Marc Boom said in an internal email, published in a release.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO