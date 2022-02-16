Is that like an NIL thang?

The NCAA is already eager to investigate the ins and outs of the recently introduced name, image, and likeness (NIL) laws. On Friday, the NCAA announced that the D1 Board of Directors has directed the D1 Council to review the impact that NIL has had on college student-athletes since its inception in June 2021. Among the items being reviewed: “school choice, transfer opportunities, academics and mental health,” reads the organization’s press release. The first report is due in April with a final decision expected in June.
